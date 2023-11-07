LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man has been charged with soliciting underage boys on social media and child pornography, according to Calcasieu Parish authorities.

On Sept. 25, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit said they received a complaint that Colby D. West, 32, of Lake Charles, was attempting to solicit underage boys.

An investigation was opened into the matter, and detectives spoke with West. Detectives said West confirmed he was attempting to solicit nude photographs from underage boys on social media sites. A forensic examination of West’s electronic devices revealed he was in possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

On Nov. 7, West was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with the following:

Computer aided solicitation of a minor

Pornography involving juveniles

West’s bond was set at $200,000.

