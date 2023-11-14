LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.

On Nov. 13, at approximately 6 p.m., the Louisiana State Police said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Calcasieu River Bridge. 90-year-old Janette G. Spooner, of Lake Charles, was killed in the crash.

Officials said an investigation revealed Spooner was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several drivers were cited for following too close, according to authorities. The crash remains under investigation.

