LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

On Oct. 7 at approximately 4:59 a.m. Lake Charles officers said they reported to the 3000 block of Lake Street in reference to a shooting. Officials said they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds upon arrival, and transported one of the victims to a local hospital.

A few hours later at 7:18 a.m., Christopher Pattum, 30, succumbed to his injures sustained in the shooting. The other victim remains in stable condition, according to authorities.

Through an investigation, detectives said they learned that a verbal altercation between multiple parties occurred which escalated to an exchange of gunfire. Police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for two men.

Travis Malike Gerald Melbert, 21, was arrested and charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Possession of firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by person convicted of certain felonies

$1.55 million bond

Damaria Mason, 24, was arrested and charged with the following:

Illegal us of weapon or dangerous instrumentalities

Illegal carrying of weapon

$500,000 bond

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lead Detectives Cpl. Robert Rainwater or Sgt. Kevin Hoover by calling (337) 491-1311.

