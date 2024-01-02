LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man has been charged with killing his girlfriend’s son and dog on New Years day.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of a woman being seen at a local hospital with severe injuries around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. During any investigation of the woman, authorities said they were advised by the woman that her boyfriend, Derik K. Rayborn, 47, of Lake Charles killed her son and dog at their home off Highway 90. She also stated she was able to escape the home and seek medical attention, according to officials.

Upon officers arrival to the home, they said they found Eric Bosley, 26 of Lake Charles, and a dog, dead inside the home from what appears to be gunshot wounds. Through further investigation, detectives said they learned Rayborn caused the woman’s injuries.

Rayborn was later found at the hospital, attempting to locate the woman. Officials said he was questioned by detectives, then arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Attempted second-degree murder

Domestic abuse serious bodily injury

Aggravated cruelty to animals

Interfering with emergency communication

Possession or carrying of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

Illegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence

Rayborn’s bond was set at $2,375,000.

The woman remains in the hospital with serious injuries, and the investigation is still ongoing.

