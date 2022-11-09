LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles man was arrested after Calcasieu Police learned he was involved with juveniles.

William Smith, 32, of Lake Charles was arrested and charged with seven counts of felony sexual battery and molestation of a juvenile.

Police received a complaint of Smith committing sexual battery to a juvenile.

After the initial complaint, police learned of a second juvenile victim.

Smith spoke with detectives and was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center.

His bond is set at $700,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.