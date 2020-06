LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man was arrested on a charge of second-degree rape after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the crime.

Michael J. Handy, Jr., 25, of Lake Charles, was arrested at his place of employment. Deputies were advised that the rape occurred at Handy’s residence a couple days prior. Handy was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond is still pending.