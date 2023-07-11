LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles man was arrested after soliciting a minor for indecent photographs and sexual acts for money.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Special Victims Unit were sent to call in reference to a possible indecent behavior on July 1. During the initial investigation, the complainant told detectives that Jean P. Deshotel, 43 of Lake Charles, solicited a girl, under the age of 16, for indecent photographs and to perform sexual acts in exchange for money.

After further investigation, detectives found Deshotel at his residence on July 7. When detectives spoke with him he confirmed the allegations. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Deshotel’s bond was set at $250,000.