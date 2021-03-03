Lake Charles man arrested on identity theft charges after using stolen credit card at hotel

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man was arrested after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies say he used stolen credit card information to purchase a hotel room on March 1.

Michael L. John, 31, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with identity theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; computer fraud; possession of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $18,500.

Deputies say John was using stolen credit card numbers and had fraudulently charged over $1,000 at the local hotel. During further investigation, detectives executed a search warrant on John’s room and located numerous credit cards along with a notebook containing instructions on how to obtain individuals’ credit card numbers. Detectives also located marijuana, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia inside the room. Detectives later learned John was fraudulently modifying credit cards using an electronic tablet and then uploading them online and making transactions.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible, according to deputies.