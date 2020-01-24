Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lake Charles man arrested on 4th DWI

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man faces charges for his fourth DWI after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation on Thursday (Jan. 23).

Alex J. Lemoine, 29, of Lake Charles, was charged with 4th DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension and a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol. Lemoine stated he had drank a beer and a shot of vodka, though a breath intoxilyzer test showed he was over the legal limit. He also performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test.

Lemoine was driving with a suspended license for prior DWI arrests. His third conviction for a DWI was in October 2019.

Lemoine was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. His bond was set at $5,500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
17 mph W
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories