Lake Charles man arrested on 4th DWI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man faces charges for his fourth DWI after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation on Thursday (Jan. 23).

Alex J. Lemoine, 29, of Lake Charles, was charged with 4th DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension and a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol. Lemoine stated he had drank a beer and a shot of vodka, though a breath intoxilyzer test showed he was over the legal limit. He also performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test.

Lemoine was driving with a suspended license for prior DWI arrests. His third conviction for a DWI was in October 2019.

Lemoine was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. His bond was set at $5,500.