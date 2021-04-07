Lake Charles man arrested for residential contractor fraud

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man who took money for a contracting job but did not perform the work was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) for fraud.

Ronald J. Dugas, Jr., 44, of Lake Charles, was hired to perform construction work for the victim in Dec. 2020. The victim paid Dugas half of the money up front to “cover the materials and begin work,” according to CPSO press release.

Dugas cashed the check from the victim the same day he received it, but did not return to the home to start repairs for over two months after giving the victim multiple excuses as to why there was a delay in construction. The victim told detectives in February that Dugas arrived at her home for only a few hours to work and she has not been able to contact him since that time.

The same day detectives received the report, they contacted Dugas at which time he stated he planned on returning to do the job the following day. Several days later, he returned to the residence and worked for approximately two hours and failed to return to complete any other work. It was also learned Dugas did not deliver all the victim’s materials, which she previously paid for.

After further investigation, detectives obtained a warrant on March 30 signed by Judge Derek Kee for Dugas’ arrest. On April 6, Dugas was located and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with residential contractor fraud over $1,500; and exploitation of the infirmed (due to the victim’s age). He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond.