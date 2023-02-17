LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles man has been arrested for his fourth DWI in the last 10 years, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).

According to CPSO, Stephen A. Snider, 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with the following:

DWI (fourth)

Operating a vehicle while under suspension

Lighted lamps required

Violations of registration provisions

CPSO said that around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, deputies responded to the area near Lincoln Road and Gulf Highway in Lake Charles in reference to a vehicle driving all over the roadway.

Deputies located the vehicle traveling with no headlights and conducted a traffic stop. CPSO said that when deputies made contact with the driver, Snider, they could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from his breath.

CPSO also said that he had unsteady balance and slurred speech.

When speaking with Snider, he stated that he was coming from a local bar where he had been drinking inside of his vehicle, according to CPSO.

It was then learned that Snider was driving under suspension and further investigation revealed that the license plate on the vehicle did not match the registration. It was also learned that Snider had three prior DWI convictions within the past 10 years and eight prior convictions since 2001, according to CPSO.

CPSO said that Snider refused standard field sobriety testing and a breath intoxilyzer test.

He was then placed under arrest and deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn. He was then transported to a local hospital and after the blood sample was collected he was booked with a $67,700 bond, according to CPSO.

CPSO also said that he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, he must wear an alcohol-detecting ankle bracelet, be subject to random drug screenings, cannot commit any other crimes, no contact with known drug users or convicted felons, no release unless cleared by probation and parole, must adhere to curfew, and no driving without a valid license.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.