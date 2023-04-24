LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Lake Charles man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will for hours, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).

Torrey C. Robinson, 45, of Lake Charles, was charged with battery of a dating partner with a dangerous weapon serious bodily injury, and second-degree kidnapping, according to CPSO.

CPSO said that around 8 p.m. on April 20, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Gateway Drive, where it was learned that Robinson held the victim against her will for several hours while stabbing and battering her.

CPSO said that the victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.