Lake Charles man accused of fatally shooting an acquaintance in the chest during argument

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A Calcasieu Parish man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a 40-year-old victim died from gunshot wounds Friday.

Authorities said the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on Dobberline Road in Lake Charles.

When deputies arrived they located the victim, Derek Ogea, with an apparent gunshot wound to his arm and chest. Ogea was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries the following day, authorities said.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned an acquaintance of the victim, Jeremy Mulkey, 29, was possibly responsible for the shooting. Detectives brought Mulkey, to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

During questioning, he allegedly confirmed to detectives he shot Ogea after having a dispute with him.

Along with second-degree murder, Mulkey faces charges of obstruction of justice and illegal use of a dangerous weapon. His bond is still pending.