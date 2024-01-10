BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — An attorney in Lake Charles has agreed to cease practicing law so as to avoid being disbarred, according to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The Louisiana Supreme Court said it granted “the request of Benji J. Istre for permanent resignation in lieu of discipline” in a news release.

Istre asked the court to resign from the practice of law in the face of charges of “serious attorney misconduct, including neglecting client matters, failing to communicate with clients, and failing to cooperate in a disciplinary investigation” by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel of the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board.

The court ordered Istre “shall be permanently prohibited from practicing law in Louisiana or in any other jurisdiction in which he is admitted to the practice of law; shall be permanently prohibited from seeking readmission to the practice of law in this state or in any other jurisdiction in which he is admitted; and shall be permanently prohibited from seeking admission to the practice of law in any jurisdiction.”

