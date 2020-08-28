Lake Charles hospital could go weeks without water, patients evacuated

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is evacuating more than 100 patients due to building damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

The hospital is relying on a generator but infrastructure damage has caused the facility without water access.

“We just can’t function as a hospital without water,” said Matt Felder, a spokesman for the hospital told The Advocate. Felder added the hospital will still have some limited ER services.

Our Lady of Lourdes said its hospital and sister facilities are taking patients from facilities impacted by the storm.

On Friday, Lourdes made the following statement:

Our Lady of Lourdes and our sister hospitals of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System are all supporting Lake Charles and surrounding area hospitals by receiving southwest Louisiana patients due to the impacts of Hurricane Laura.



Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s has received 10 NICU babies, and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center has received 4 in-patient adults and is expecting at least 2 additional in-patient adult transfers later today.



Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge has already received 5 adult patients from emergency room transfers and is expecting to receive several more adult in-patient transfers in the coming hours.



Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge has received 1 pediatric patient.



St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe has received 1 adult in-patient transfer from Oakdale.



Amidst unusually high summer volumes, our team did not hesitate to step up to care for patients being relocated and in support of our healthcare colleagues. We know they would have done the same for us.



We continue to pray for everyone who is in need caused by Hurricane Laura.”