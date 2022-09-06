LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) responded to a report of a person walking with a gun on the the 2700 block of Power Center Parkway.

Justin Edwards, 33, was arrested by LCPD after being reported for having a gun near a school campus. He is now being held on a felony charge of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school, stated police.

After making contact with the suspect on the east side of the school property, Officers recovered two Airsoft BB guns and a knife from the suspect.

Lake Charles Charter Academy was placed on a precautionary lockdown while students were being dismissed as well as taking part in after school daycare, stated police.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when it becomes available.