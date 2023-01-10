(KLFY) – A cadet from Lake Charles has died after a medical emergency on Monday morning.

Hunter Brown, 21, of Lake Charles, died on Jan. 9 after suffering from a medical emergency while leaving for class.

Brown was attending the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

According to the press release, “Brown was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16 and was pursuing a major in management, a minor in French, and had completed back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcon football. Brown graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.”