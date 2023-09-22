LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– The city of Lake Charles provided updates Friday on projects for North Beach and Lock Park.

There are plans to transform Lock Park into the city’s first fully inclusive playground. The playground is expected to have equipment that will be fully accessible for families of all abilities.

This project is dependent on the successful passing of the upcoming bond proposition, LC REBOUND, which will be on the Nov. 18 ballot.

Work continues on the construction of a new pier and parking lot improvements. They are expected to be completed in December.

Demolition is underway for the damaged restroom structures located on Interstate 10 North Beach and Lock Park at 1535 Ryan St. New restroom structures are in the design phase, and Lake Charles expects to go out for bids on them in Spring 2024.

Temporary, portable restrooms will still be available throughout the duration of the projects.

