Lafourche Parish school traffic guard struck and killed

Louisiana

by: WGNO Web Desk

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO)– A school traffic guard in Lafourche Parish was struck by a vehicle and killed this morning.

The incident occurred on the north end of the parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The crossing guard was an employee of the sheriff’s office.

“We are devastated by the news of this incident,” Sheriff Craig Webre said. “My prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the family involved, as well as our Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office family as a whole.”

Louisiana State Police are investigating the fatal crash.

