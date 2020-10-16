Lafourche Parish man arrested on 88 counts of possession of child pornography

Louisiana

by: Victoria Cristina

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. – Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that his Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a Lafourche Parish man for internet crimes against children

Officials say 56-year-old Errol Anthony Kiger, of Larose, was arrested on 88 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kiger was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail.

“Every time a sexual abuse image or video of a child is viewed, that child is re-victimized,” said AG Landry. “My office and I will not tolerate these egregious crimes, and we will continue working hard to find, arrest, and prosecute child predators.”

