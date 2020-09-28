Lafourche Parish man arrested after allegedly traveling to Calcasieu Parish to have sex with teen

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Larose, La., man was arrested in Iowa, La., after Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies say he traveled there to have sex with a 16-year-old boy.

Phillip J. Guidry, 35, was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. His bond was set at $400,000.

Deupties were dispatched to the Iowa residence on Sept. 26 in reference to a suspicious vehicle. When deputies arrived, they learned Guidry had driven to Iowa for sexual intercourse with the child. The boy also admitted he’d had sex with Guidry, having met on the internet. Guidry later confessed to having sex with the child.