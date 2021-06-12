Lafourche Parish deputies make murder arrest in 44-year-old Golden Meadow cold case

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (KLFY) — A Cut Off, La., man has been arrested for the 1977 death of his wife, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Chester Vegas, Sr., 78, of Cut Off, La., has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Diane Vegas, who was 32 at the time of her death on Oct. 10, 1977. Diane Vegas was found dead at The Chicken House on N. Bayou Dr. in Golden Meadow with a single gunshot wound to her back.

“We hope this arrest can begin to bring some closure to the Vegas family who have been living with questions about Diane’s death for nearly 44 years,” said Webre. “New information combined with the initial investigation helped us build probable cause for the arrest.”

Chester Vegas was considered a suspect until the initial investigation went cold, according to Webre. In October 2020, a detective re-opened the case and obtained new information that led to establishing probable cause for Chester Vegas’ arrest. Detectives obtained the warrant on Friday and placed him under arrest.

Chester Vegas was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux and was released Friday night after posting $50,000 bail.