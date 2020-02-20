Lafourche Parish crossing guard killed in crash identified

Live Now
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the school traffic guard who died Thursday morning.

67-year-old Larry Boudreaux of Thibodaux died after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic along LA Highway 20 in front of Chackbay Elementary School, according to officials.

Sheriff’s officials say Louisiana State Police are handling the investigation of the crash itself.

“It is with the greatest sorrow and regret that I announced the line of duty death of Larry Boudreaux, one of our dedicated school traffic guards,” said Sheriff Webre. “We are praying for Larry, his wife, and their two daughters during this extremely difficult time.”

Boudreaux began his career with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in July 2016 and began serving as a school crossing guard in Bayou Blue. He was later reassigned to Chackbay Elementary School.

He also spent hours volunteering at the LPSO Shooting Range. In addition to serving with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Boudreaux is also a U.S. Army veteran.

