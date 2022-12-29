LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Detectives are searching for Dakota McLaughlin, 16, of Golden Meadow, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office previously announced that McLaughlin was absent from a legal proceeding on Oct. 19. Following his absence, detectives contacted McLaughlin’s mother who said he had not been home since Oct. 11.

Most recently, McLaughlin was spotted in the 100 block of E. 156th St. in Galliano on Dec. 27. Detectives have still been unable to locate him.

Dakota McLaughlin is described as 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.