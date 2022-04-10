IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette police officer was seriously injured and is “fighting for his life” in the hospital after a crash on I-10 in Iberville Parish.

State Police Troop A TFC Taylor J. Scrantz confirmed with News 10 that Lt. Todd Alcorn, a 25 year veteran with the Lafayette Police Department and a military veteran, was involved in a 2-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 132, 5 miles east of Whiskey Bay.

He was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle, Scrantz said.

He said he was headed westbound when he struck a bridge rail and lost control. His vehicle came to a stop in the left lane and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Alcorn, who was likely impaired, was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital where he is listed in critical condition, Scrantz said.

The driver in the second vehicle, 44-year-old Stephen Scroth of Breaux Bridge, was transported to a Lafayette hospital.

His condition is unknown, Scrantz said.

The Lafayette Police department declined to comment on the crash, instead asking that the community keep Lt. Alcorn and his family in our prayers.

“On behalf of every member of the Lafayette Police Department and the family of Lt. Todd Alcorn we ask you, the public, to keep our fellow officer in your prayers. Things are really difficult right now and out of respect for his family we will not be releasing a statement today,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said.