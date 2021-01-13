Lafayette OMV to reopen Thursday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that they will reopen the Lafayette OMV Office on Thursday, located at 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway.

Customers must make an appointment in advance, and will be required to wear face masks when entering the building, OMV said.

Earlier this month, the Lafayette and Bunkie OMV offices closed due to a health safety precaution.

The Bunkie office reopened January 6.

The OMV wants to remind customers that reinstatement services are not available at any OMV field offices, however can be provided via phone, mail, or a Public Tag Agency utilizing one of the following options:

1. OMV Call Center: 225-925-6146 – Option No. 3

2. OMV Mail Center: P.O. Box 64886 Baton Rouge, La. 708963.

3. Contact your local PTA to ensure they can provide the reinstatement service you need.

Customers seeking reinstatements can also check their driver license status online at www.EXPRESSLANE.org.

If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags before obtaining any OMV service.