Lafayette native and LOGA founder hospitalized, wife dead in car crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association (LOGA) founder and former President Don Briggs is in the hospital after being in a car crash on I-12 near Tangipahoa Parish. His wife Nannette died in the crash, according to a press release from LOGA.

Early the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 27, Don and Nanette Briggs were involved in a car crash on I-12. Nanette, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Tangipahoa officials.

Don was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Don and Nanette are Lafayette natives.

In response to the accident and Nanette’s death, current LOGA President Mike Moncla released the following statement:

I am very saddened to hear of Nannette’s passing earlier this morning. Don has not

only been a titan in the Louisiana oil and gas industry, but a close friend to me and my family. While we are relieved Don escaped without severe injuries, our thoughts and prayers go out to Briggs family as they mourn the loss of their beloved Nanette. We will continue to update the public on Don’s condition as well as information on

funeral proceedings. Mike Moncla

Don Briggs founded LOGA in 1992. His son, Gifford, was the president of LOGA from 2018 to 2020.