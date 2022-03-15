SABINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two men were killed in a boating incident on Toldeo Bend over the weekend. One of them was identified as a Lafayette man.

Marvin Parsons, 62, of Lafayette, and George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale, launched their boat on Friday, March 11 at around 10 a.m. to go fishing. On March 12, at around 3:30 p.m., the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) was notified about two overdue boaters.

Diboll’s body was recovered at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Parsons’s body was recovered at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14.

LDWF agents along with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto Fire and Rescue Dive Team, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Army at Fort Polk, and volunteers all assisted in the search and recovery of the two bodies and the vessel.

Agents are suspecting that bad weather led to this fatal boating incident. The weather on March 11 changed mid-day as a cold front pushed through making the temperature in the high 20s and nearly 30 mile per hour winds.

The Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office is working to determine an official cause of death.