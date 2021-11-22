Lafayette man killed in overnight crash in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man died in an overnight, head-on crash in Terrebonne Parish shortly before 3 a.m. Nov. 22, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Paul Chevalier, 51, of Lafayette, was driving east in the westbound lanes of Hwy 90. His car struck a westbound Ford pickup head-on in the left lane of the highway.

Chevalier was buckled, but he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Ford were also buckled, but both of them were injured and taken to a local hospital. The driver was severely injured, and the passenger had minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation. Troop C has investigated 38 fatal crashes resulting in 48 deaths in 2021.