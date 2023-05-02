ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in St. James Parish that killed one person.
Drake Upton, 19, of Lafayette, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on LA 44 at Oak Tree St. in St. James Parish.
Police said Upton failed to take a navigate a left curve, traveled off the road to the right, overcorrected and traveled off the road.
Upton struck a tree and overturned. He was unrestrained at the time and was ejected from his vehicle, according to police.
Upton was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Upton and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.