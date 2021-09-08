Lafayette man dead in boating incident in Bayou Louis; LDWF investigating

(KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a boating incident that happened in Bayou Louis and left a Lafayette man dead on Sept. 5, according to a press release from the LDWF.

The body of Kevin E. Evans, 50, of Lafayette was turned over to the Catahoula Parish Coroner’s office to determine an official cause of death.

Agents with the LDWF were notified around 6:39 p.m. on Sept. 5 about a single vessel incident in Bayou Louis.

According to witnesses, Evans was skiing behind a vessel when he fell into the water. As he attempted to get into the vessel, he was struck by the prop in the leg, causing a severe injury.

The occupants of the vessel got Evans aboard and called for help. Evans was pronounced dead on the bank shortly after the incident.

He was wearing a personal floatation device at the time.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.