Lafayette man arrested after bringing drugs into addiction center and giving them to other patients

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, Nov. 4, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the New Day Recovery Center on the 1400 block of Natchitoches Street in reference to a drug investigation. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant who advised officers that 27-year-old Parker Myles Richard snuck narcotics into the facility.

The complainant also mentioned that they discovered Richard had narcotics due to another patient stating they received narcotics from him. Once officers made contact with Richard, he admitted to bringing Alprazolam, Adderall, needles, LSD, and THC inside of the center. Pills, needles, and THC were recovered by the facility’s staff.

According to officers, LSD was discovered in Richard’s wallet. Richard also stated he exchanged half an Alprazolam for a cigarette with another patient.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following charges: