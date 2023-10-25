LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Three chefs from two Lafayette restaurants will be bringing the heat and the Louisiana flavors to the Lone Star state Wednesday night for this culinary collaboration.

Partnering with Dallas restaurants, Chef Holly Goetting of Charley G’s and chefs Richard and Lori Hurst of Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn will be joining by 16 other Louisiana chefs from 15 restaurants around the state, to prepare unique cuisines for 150 travel writers and social media trendsetters.

“One of many reasons why people come to Louisiana is because of our unique and flavorful cuisine,” Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said. “What a better way to showcase what we have to offer than in a major city in driving distance to Louisiana. Whether you come for the weekend or a longer stay, there are excellent food establishments all across the state.”

With this Louisiana Culinary Trails initiative, attendees will get the opportunity to dine at various Dallas restaurants that are working with these chefs and offering some Louisiana specialties.

Goetting will be showcasing some notable Louisiana cuisines in her menu including, but not limited to, Crispy Louisiana Crawfish Deviled Eggs, Boudin-Stuffed Quail and White Chocolate Bread Pudding for dessert. The Hursts will be highlighting Redfish Riverside and Cajun Jambalaya in their menu.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Louisiana Travel Association and its partners established Louisiana Culinary Trails as a gateway to the food scene of Louisiana with options ranging in affordability.