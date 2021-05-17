Lafayette, Alexandria couples chosen for IVF, IUI grants

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Two couples have received grants for IVF and IUI treatments through Fertility Answer’s annual Gift of Hope IVF Grant program, which awards fertility treatment grants to Louisianans who don’t have the financial means to pay for fertility treatments.

Lafayette couple, Amber and Laura Hebert, were awarded a grant to be used for intrauterine insemination (IUI) at Fertility Answers. As a same-sex couple, the Heberts require the use of a sperm donor to conceive through medically-assisted insemination.

The challenges of failed inseminations and an ectopic pregnancy have delayed their efforts to build a family. As rice and crawfish farmers, the couple found that continuing treatment was outside of their financial capability.

A couple in Alexandria, Meagan and Christopher Cogdill, are the recipients of a grant to be used for in vitro fertilization (IVF) from Fertility Answers and lab service partner Ovation Fertility.

The Cogdills are both teachers in the Central Louisiana area and were diagnosed with azoospermia and male infertility, conditions that make it difficult to conceive without the help of medical intervention.

The couple has tried multiple treatments in their quest to conceive. Male infertility occurs in approximately a third of all couples with infertility and IVF is often used to overcome the challenges of getting pregnant.

Created to ease these high costs of fertility treatment, both financially and emotionally, Fertility Answers launched the Gift of Hope program in 2006 to award fertility treatments to couples who demonstrate both financial and medical needs for the procedures. To date, there have been 24 Louisiana couples awarded the Gift of Hope treatment grants, resulting in the birth of eight babies with another due in June 2021.

“We started the program as a way to help Louisiana couples undergo infertility treatments who could not otherwise afford it,” said Dr. John Storment, founder and medical director of Fertility Answers. “Our clinic has always been community-minded, and this is another example of our commitment to furthering access to fertility healthcare in our state.”

Fertility Answers is a regional fertility health system with statewide reach, serving women and couples in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. It includes two main clinical offices and state-of-the-art laboratories in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Fertility Answers has helped thousands of couples become parents since its inception in 2002.

For more information about the Gift of Hope along with the detailed stories of our 2021 winners, please visit www.fertilityanswers.com/gift-hope-grant-program.