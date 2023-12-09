LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and Envoc, a software development company, announces the addition of vehicle registration to Louisiana’s legal digital driver license app, LA Wallet.

According to the press release, more than one million registered vehicles can now be added to LA Wallet accounts.

“This is an exciting time for the citizens of Louisiana as OMV and LA Wallet continue to be pioneers in the mobile driver’s license arena,” said OMV Deputy Commissioner Staci Forbes.

Only valid vehicle registrations that match the driver’s license number and first and last name are eligible to connect to the app during the initial launch.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To access any digital licenses, permits, and registrations issued by the State of Louisiana, the app user must allow the system to search for and retrieve individual user data.

While the tab to access your vehicle’s registration may appear automatically, the licensee must take a few steps to allow the app to access information from the related state databases.

In addition to driver’s licenses, LA Wallet users have access to wildlife and fisheries licenses and concealed carry permits, and they can also check for unclaimed property, register for organ donation, and access emergency and crisis hotlines.