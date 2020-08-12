La. Supreme Court: 2020 bar exam will be virtual, open-book

(KLFY) The Louisiana Supreme Court announced Wednesday that the 2020 bar exam will be administered virtually in an open-book format.

The announcement from the high court says the new one-day, virtual format will have no form of live monitoring.

The test is scheduled to be administered on Aug. 24 and Oct. 10.

Exam questions will be sent by email and responses will be sent to an email address set up by the Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions.

Applicants may use outside materials to complete the exam but are prohibited from seeking or accepting assistance from any other individual during the exam.