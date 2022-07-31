BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) announced Sunday, July 31 that its first accelerated Peace Officer Standards and Trainings (POST) program has begun.

As of Sunday, 28 participants have joined the specialized program in hopes of becoming LSP Troopers after completing the swiftly paced yet strenuous program.

According to LSP, the class is only 14 weeks long and its participants are cadets with at least two years of full-time law enforcement experience.

LSP assures the public that, “Although accelerated in timeframe, the training will not be less in tradition or intensity ensuring each cadet is fully prepared for a career of public service to the citizens of Louisiana.”

Cadets will be drilled in the following areas:

-firearm proficiency

-tactical driving

-defensive tactics

-de-escalation techniques

-advanced crash investigation

-lawful use of force

-implicit bias recognition

-LSP Core Values

Upon successful completion of each of the above courses, cadets will graduate from the program on November 4, 2022.

The next academy, which will be LSP Cadet Class 102, will be a traditional, full-length training course for all qualified applicants and is expected to begin in February of 2023. Its application deadline is October 17.

Visit www.lsp.org/recruit.html for additional information on the hiring process, qualifications, physical fitness standards, and frequently asked questions.