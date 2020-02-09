La. senators introduce bill to make mail-order chemical abortions illegal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) – Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy have introduced legislation to prohibit chemical abortions from being performed without the supervision of a healthcare provider.

Other original authors of the bill include:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Sen. Kevin Cramer (S-N.D.)

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.)

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

“Chemical abortions already put women at astonishing risk, and mail-order abortions put up even more barriers between women and critical medical care. If we really want to protect vulnerable women and children, we have to stop the dangerous trend of mail-order abortions,” said Kennedy.

“Louisiana requires a physician performing an abortion to have admitting rights at a local hospital. This is for the safety of the mother. Teleabortion clearly does not comply,” Cassidy said.

The Teleabortion Prevention Act would make it a federal offense for a healthcare provider to perform a chemical abortion without first physically examining the patient, being present during the procedure, and scheduling a followup visit.