WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana seafood processors will be receiving $4,229,669 in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to alleviate the economic impact the seafood industry has experienced during the pandemic and after recent natural disasters.

“Louisiana fishers have seen incredible challenges over the past several years – record natural disasters, unfair and illegal fishing practices from other countries, burdensome regulations, and the pandemic. We have some of the best seafood, the best restaurants, and the top commercial fishing sector in the continental United States. These funds will be a lifeline to some of our struggling fishing communities in Louisiana in a time of need,” Representative Garret Graves said.

A study recently conducted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries analyzed the economic impact of Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida on the fishing industry, finding losses estimating a total of $579 million.

For more information about the grants, click here.