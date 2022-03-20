Sulphur, La. (KLFY) A mother lost more than her personal identification, cash and credit cards in a purse theft in the parking lot of a Louisiana Walmart.

According to Sulphur Police, officers are rummaging through dumpsters throughout the area looking for a black Coach purse stolen from a woman who had the ashes of her recently deceased son inside a glass container.

It happened Sunday afternoon.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody, however is not cooperating.

When questioned, police said, he told authorities that he wrapped the purse in a Walmart bag, threw it in a dumpster and then used a trash bag to conceal it.

“These ashes of the victim’s son is all she has left,” police said.

Anyone who has information or who may have located the purse should contact the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550.