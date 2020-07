BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Today was a special day at GOHSEP headquarters.

Col. James Waskom was promoted to Brigadier General in the LA National Guard.

Gov. Edwards also attended the event which took place at 11:30 a.m.







Pictures courtesy of Mike Steele

According to GOHSEP, “some medical officials with this classification were called back to duty as part of the COVID response.”