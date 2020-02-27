Louisiana judge resigns after admitting she sent racial slurs in texts

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (The Advocate)- A district judge who admitted using racist slurs in personal texts has resigned.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reports Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office will receive a resignation letter from 23rd District Judge Jessie LeBlanc on Thursday. Once received, it is effective immediately.

On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards called for LeBlanc’s resignation over LeBlanc comments she made about a black law clerk.

LeBlanc said she was upset over the end of her “extramarital affair with a sheriff’s deputy when she sent him text messages including a slur for black people.”

The Louisiana Democratic Party and the Baton Rouge NAACP also called for her resignation.

