Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana judge resigns after admitting she sent racial slurs in texts

Louisiana

by: The Baton Rouge Advocate

Posted: / Updated:

https://www.23rdjdc.org/

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (The Advocate)- A district judge who admitted using racist slurs in personal texts has resigned.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reports Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office will receive a resignation letter from 23rd District Judge Jessie LeBlanc on Thursday. Once received, it is effective immediately.

On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards called for LeBlanc’s resignation over LeBlanc comments she made about a black law clerk.

LeBlanc said she was upset over the end of her “extramarital affair with a sheriff’s deputy when she sent him text messages including a slur for black people.”

The Louisiana Democratic Party and the Baton Rouge NAACP also called for her resignation.

LeBlanc admitted to the comments, saying she was upset over the end of her “extramarital affair with a sheriff’s deputy when she sent him text messages including a slur for black people.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar