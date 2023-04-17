LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Shawn Wilson for Governor campaign office announced Monday that the former head of the state’s Department of Transportaion and Development has raised nearly $600,000 in the first 30 days since announcing his candidacy.

In his campaign finance report filed Monday, Wilson reported raising $581,375.84 from 1,298 donors.

“We launched this campaign with 30-days left in the reporting period, and the outpouring of support Rocki and I have received has been one of the most humbling experiences,” Wilson said.

Wilson retired as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on March 4.

He officially announced his candidacy along with the launch of his campaign website on Monday, March 6.

“We are building a grassroots campaign in every corner of the state, and we will have the resources we need to share our vision for the state,” Wilson said.

Politics today is too divisive. I am going to be a governor that brings people together to make meaningful progress, as I have done over my career, and I am so grateful to every person that stepped up to help us be so successful. Our work is just beginning, and I look forward to meeting more Louisianans as we travel the state.”