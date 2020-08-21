La. GOHSEP urges storm preparation; First time there will be dual tropical threats in the Gulf of Mexico in 87 years

The Governor’s office will share updates about potential severe weather and COVID-19

through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting LAGOV to 67283 and sign up

for phone calls by going to Smart911.

BATON ROUGE, La. (GOHSEP) – The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging everyone to monitor two tropical systems that could potentially impact Louisiana early next week.

This unique scenario could change over the weekend, but now is the time to finalize your emergency game plan.

Overview: Tropical Storm Marco (currently Tropical Depression 14) and Tropical Storm Laura could both bring impacts to the northern Gulf Coast region during the Monday through Thursday timeframe next week.

For a one-stop page with a list of websites, social media feeds and satellite imagery resources for #Laura, bookmark: https://t.co/qu4vQcE55i pic.twitter.com/8nHsTqh8ot — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 21, 2020

Confidence: We have average confidence in the potential for heavy rainfall across the area next week. We have lower confidence in the potential for wind and tidal impacts and determining where the heaviest rain might fall. Please continue to monitor the latest official forecast for updates as the expected impacts could change.

Impacts:

• There is higher than normal uncertainty in specific impacts due to the complexity

of the forecast and the uncertainty of how these systems may interact with each other.

• Currently, heavy rainfall currently appears to be the greatest threat to the local

area, mainly during the Monday through Thursday timeframe. 2 to 6 inches of rainfall is

forecast through Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible.

• Strong winds and elevated tides could affect portions of the area depending on

the eventual tracks and intensities of the two systems

“Weather experts say we have not experienced two named storms in the Gulf of Mexico

since September of 1933,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom in a statement Friday. “While this dual-threat is not common, steps to finalize your emergency plans remain the same. It is too soon

to say exactly what we can expect in terms of impact to Louisiana. It is extremely

important for everyone to monitor the National Hurricane Center, your local National

Weather Service office, your local elected officials and the media for updates. The State

Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) remains activated due to the ongoing COVID-19

emergency. GOHSEP is starting conference calls with our local emergency managers

today and stands ready to respond to any requests related to this threat. GOHSEP has

recently redesigned our www.getagameplan.org website to help provide you with

preparedness information. We are now in what is traditionally the heart of hurricane

season. There could be additional threats as we move into the fall. It is important to be

ready, even while we all continue the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.”



Gov. Edwards will host a Unified Command Group conference call today for the

agencies involved in the state’s hurricane response.

Please remember, if flash flooding becomes a problem due to heavy rainfall, never

drive on flooded roadways. Check out the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s website 511la.org/ for updated road closure information. Finalize an emergency communications plan with your family and co-workers.

Check your emergency supplies. Remember to include any items needed to sustain

each family member for at least 3 days.



Supply kits should include:

 A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that

won’t spoil

 A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to

COVID19 concerns

 One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping

bag per person

 A first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications

 Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra

batteries

 An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler’s checks

 Sanitation supplies

 Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

 An extra pair of glasses

 Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

 Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

 Paper and pencil

 Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

 Infant formula and diapers

 Pet food and water