BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state’s education department is welcoming public comment on draft revisions of Louisiana’s Early Learning and Development Standards (ELDS).

The Louisiana Department of Education says the standards are a framework for supporting the implementation of high-quality, developmentally-appropriate early childhood programs. Goals include developing stronger connections to kindergarten readiness expectations.

“Louisiana must continue to be a leader in early childhood education,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “This process of engagement and improvement will make environments even stronger for Louisiana’s youngest learners.”

Public comments can be submitted online until May 9, 2022. Click here to provide LDOE with feedback. After receiving feedback, the department will make adjustments and submit the standards to BESE in June.