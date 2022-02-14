MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) In Marksville, a man sent to prison for the rape of two sisters is scheduled to be a free man.

Vincent Simmons already served 44 years of that 100-year sentence. Simmons was convicted in 1977 of raping two 14-year-old twin sisters. Even back then he maintained his innocence.

12th Judicial District Court Judge William Bennett ordered Simmons conviction vacated after the prosecution stated the victims who are adults now, don’t want to go through another trial.

The judge stated he believes there’s evidence currently available that wasn’t when Simmons was convicted.

“I want to go somewhere where it’s quiet and I can think and enjoy the moment of freedom,” Simmons said.

Simmonds attorney Justin Bonus of New York talks about what’s next.

“The next thing we’re working on is making sure Angola gets all the paperwork but today the conviction was vacated, and it was dismissed,” Bonus stated.

Attorney Malcolm Larvadain of Alexandria served the case as an in-state lawyer since Simmons’ lawyer was out of state.

“It’s incredible this was a case my late father started upon his passing I inherited it,” Larvadain added.

Tequila Simmons shouts her uncle is coming home.

“The joy of the Lord is on me. The joy of the Lord. I’ve been waiting for this since I was 13 years old,” Vincent’s niece Tequila explained.

Also, a couple from the Netherlands were in court.

Mr. and Mrs. Bultman said they have been active supporters of Vincent for 23 years.

“I’m so happy for him,” Mrs. Bultman stated. “We promised him years ago we would get you out and this,” Mr. Bultan added.

The prosecution stated that the victims refusal for another trial is not a declaration of his innocence.