LOUISIANA (KLFY)- The recent creation of a Merchant Category Code, for processing firearm purchases from gun stores, is potentially a violation of consumer protection and anti-trust laws, Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry warns.

Landry and fellow attorney generals sent a letter to the CEOs of American Express, MasterCard, and Visa. This letter explained that the monitoring and tracking of firearm purchases creates a “list of gun buyers”.

This creates a risk that firearm consumers’ information will be gathered and obtained, which can lead to the information being misused by Americans who oppose exercising the Second Amendment.