BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is supporting a Florida decision that would deny insurance coverage on procedures for people to switch genders.

Landry said in a news release that states have the power to choose what Medicaid covers. He also said that tax dollars shouldn’t pay for “life-altering and damaging experimental treatments.”

“Florida’s comprehensive review does not support the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and reassignment surgeries as safe and effective treatments for gender dysphoria; and the Sunshine State should be allowed to follow the science,” Landry said.

According to the document, the people challenging Florida are relying on medical groups to support the treatment. But, health care officials in Europe want to cut down on treating minors.

Read the entire legal brief here.

The brief was also filed by Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.