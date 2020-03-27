1  of  3
La. ATC: Rumors of suspended alcohol sales during pandemic not true

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana’s Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is dispelling rumors of alcohol sales being suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter issued Thursday, the Commissioner says recent rumors related to the suspension of all liquor or alcohol beverage sales are false.

According to the ATC, there is currently no order to cease alcohol sales. They are actively working with businesses to help them remain open with limitation.

You can read the full letter issued by the office below:

