Krewe of NYX honors Nancy Parker with new playground and signature throw

This August 2019 photo provided by WVUE shows WVUE reporter Nancy Parker. Parker died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 when a small plane flown by pilot Franklin Augustus crashed shortly after takeoff from Lakefront Airport. A memorial is set for Friday morning, Aug. 23 at Xavier University for Parker, an Alabama native who anchored at WAFB in Baton Rouge before moving to WVUE 23 years ago. (Jim Pennison/WVUE via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) – This weekend the Krewe of NYX will celebrate the opening of an all-inclusive playground meant to benefit children with disabilities.

The playground will also honor Nancy Parker who was to serve as the krewe’s grand marshal this year.

Not many people are asked to serve as grand marshal in a Mardi Gras parade. So, imagine Nancy’s joy when the Krewe of NYX asked her to do the honors.

“She was just so excited to be a part of it with us and was talking and working through plans with us on it,” says Lisa Ciuffi.

During its parade on Wednesday, February 19, the krewe will honor Nancy in a special surprise way and toss out these personalized throws.

“It’s a plush purse with angel wings. It has her initials on it and also Grand Marshal 2020.”

She’s also being honored at a brand-new, all-inclusive playground located just down the street from the FOX 8 studios.

“Children with all abilities can get together to play. Children who have handicaps or are disabled in some way can still get out there and have a fun space and a safe place. They can get out there with the other children and have a good time and it’s our way of giving back and allowing the children to all get together and play.”